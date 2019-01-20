Clovis woman arrested in connection to suspicious death of elderly man

A Clovis woman has been arrested in the connection to a suspicious death of elderly man, according to Fresno County Sheriff's deputies.40-year-old Katreeva Woolf is accused of killing her family member, 84-year-old Chester Scharnick of Fresno.Deputies raised concerns over Scharnick's death after he was discovered by a relative on Friday afternoon. Homicide detectives were called in when it appeared Scharnick's death was not from natural causes.Woolf is facing felony charges of murder, burglary, attempted arson and auto theft. She was booked into the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $1,035,000.