Arrest made in connection to 2017 Merced cold case, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a cold case in Merced in 2017.

Thursday afternoon, Merced police say they arrested 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo for the murder of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera.

On December 1, 2017, authorities found Herrera shot to death at the Studio 6 Motel on V St.

Police were unable to gain traction on their investigation in recent years.

A breakthrough in the case came when Jaramillo was believed to be caught on surveillance video using Herrera's stolen debit card.

Police found Jaramillo in Turlock and took him into custody. He was booked in the Merced County Jail for murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact authorities.