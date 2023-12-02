Fresno Mission in urgent need of blankets to keep people warm as temperatures drop

You can help those in need by donating blankets at the Fresno Mission's downtown campus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the sun is getting ready to set and temperatures are about to drop, the Fresno Mission is expecting at least 100 people in its warming center on Friday night.

The mission is offering a warm place for community members in need as overnight temperatures drop to the high 30s and low 40s this weekend.

CEO Matthew Dildine says the mission doesn't have enough blankets to go around for the cold nights.

"We got a notice of cancellation. A really late notice of a cancellation on our order from our supplier, and that has really put us in a bind because we're going to have people coming in that need blankets," said Dildine.

Dildine and the mission are now asking you to take action by donating new or gently used blankets.

The blankets will go to somebody in need, helping to keep people warm tonight and this winter.

American Ambulance Manager Ben Garcia tells Action News a blanket could make the difference between life and death for members of Fresno's unhoused community.

He said hypothermia and other conditions can quickly set in even if temperatures are above freezing.

"We're right around the 40-degree mark. You add a little bit of humidity to the moisture to the air, it's going to cause people to suffer from cold-related illnesses," explained Garcia.

Garcia said American Ambulance does respond to calls of unhoused people in the elements.

First responders assess those people and take them to the hospital if needed, but the ER is often crowded.

On Friday, Community Regional Medical Center officials reported high patient volumes.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is urging folks to take advantage of warming centers and other resources.

"Get the word out to stay warm, protect yourself, wear lots of layers. Stay indoors," said Interim Fresno County Health Office Dr. Rais Vohra.

You can help those in need by donating blankets at the Fresno Mission's downtown campus on G Street or City Center on East Dakota.

They also accept cash donations.

