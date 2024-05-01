Items deemed in bad shape get recycled. Any funds from the recycled donations go back to the health and wellness center.

Saint Agnes adds collection bin for donations to Holy Cross Center for Health and Wellness

Saint Agnes is taking action to provide community members in need with essential items and resources.

Saint Agnes is taking action to provide community members in need with essential items and resources.

Saint Agnes is taking action to provide community members in need with essential items and resources.

Saint Agnes is taking action to provide community members in need with essential items and resources.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saint Agnes is taking action to provide community members in need with essential items and resources.

A new green bin has been placed in northeast Fresno, and donations go to Saint Agnes' Holy Cross Center for Health and Wellness.

"This is often the center that sometimes gets forgotten, and that means that the population surrounding it also gets forgotten," shared Kayla Allen, Community Health and Well-being coordinator.

The center, located in downtown Fresno, helps those who are at-risk or experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder or behavioral health episodes.

There's always a need for donations, and you can help.

Saint Agnes has partnered with EcoWorld and Just Porch It to collect donations at the Administrative Center off Spruce Avenue in northeast Fresno.

This includes unwanted clothing, shoes, bedding and other soft goods.

They'll then be distributed to those in need.

Items deemed in bad shape get recycled. Any funds from the recycled donations go back to the health and wellness center.

"That generation of revenue is very important for at least filling the gaps in the items that we need and some of the services that we need there as well," Allen said.

The goal is to add more green collection bins at Saint Agnes' northwest and Clovis locations.

If you are interested in donating from the comfort of your own home, Just Porch It also has a free pickup option. You can schedule a time for pickup online or by calling (800) 965-6519. When you schedule a home pickup, be sure to mention "Saint Agnes" to support the organization.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.