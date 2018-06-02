28th Annual Rainbow Pride Parade draws record crowd

The route kicked off at Palm and Olive Avenues and took floats down to Wishon. The event culminated with a festival along Fulton Street.Supporters got to enjoy a dance tent, children's area, and beer garden.This year's theme of "Raising the Bar" had a dual meaning. One was a nod to the local bars who have been welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community."The other meaning for raising the bar is what we accept as far as equality and raising the bar as far as how we are recognized by society and access to all the rights we deserve because we are human and just as good as everyone else," said Zoyer Zyndel.Fresno Rainbow Pride organized the parade and festival.More than 70 local businesses, organizations, nonprofits, and churches went out to show their support.