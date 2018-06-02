PRIDE PARADE

28th Annual Rainbow Pride Parade draws record crowd

EMBED </>More Videos

This year's theme of "Raising the Bar" had a dual meaning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The route kicked off at Palm and Olive Avenues and took floats down to Wishon. The event culminated with a festival along Fulton Street.

Supporters got to enjoy a dance tent, children's area, and beer garden.

This year's theme of "Raising the Bar" had a dual meaning. One was a nod to the local bars who have been welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community.

"The other meaning for raising the bar is what we accept as far as equality and raising the bar as far as how we are recognized by society and access to all the rights we deserve because we are human and just as good as everyone else," said Zoyer Zyndel.

Fresno Rainbow Pride organized the parade and festival.

More than 70 local businesses, organizations, nonprofits, and churches went out to show their support.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspride paradelgbtlgbtqFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRIDE PARADE
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
Over 1,000 attend Pride Festival in Visalia
LA Pride's Resist March draws tens of thousands to WeHo
Pride parade draws thousands to Fresno's Tower District
More pride parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News