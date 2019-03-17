events

Annual conference held to empower local LGBTQ youth

Students from around the Central Valley came together in Fresno Saturday for a conference focused on the fight for racial and gender justice.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students from around the Central Valley came together in Fresno Saturday for a conference focused on the fight for racial and gender justice.

The name of the event was Expression Not Suppression, or ENS.

Organized by the Genders and Sexuality Alliance Network, or GSA, the free, all-day event was an opportunity for LGBTQ youth and their straight allies to learn how to use their voices to organize and create the change they want to see in their communities.
Madeleine Fischer is the president of Edison High School's GSA club.

She says the fight must continue to improve the lives of LGBTQ people, including Central Valley students.

"There's still so much work that needs to be done and it really starts here with the youth," Fischer said. "Not only just fighting for the things that we want, but actually working to make the movement as a whole more inclusive of everyone."

Today's event featured an inspiring keynote speaker as well as a variety of workshops.
