Big Fresno Fair unveils giant statue in honor of Police Chief Jerry Dyer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is now just days away and Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer is making his presence felt in a whole new way.A massive steel statue honoring Dyer was unveiled on Friday at Iron Mountain near the pavilion.The statue is meant to be an expression of Dyer and what he represents to the city of Fresno.Iron Mountain is a new exhibit at the fair this year where several pieces of artwork are displayed and is meant for everyone of all ages to enjoy.The statue also features different divisions within the police department including the mountain duty and the K-9 unit to pay homage to Dyer's 40 years of service and 18 years as Fresno Police Chief.