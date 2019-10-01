Hoover High School band prepares for Big Band Review

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of band students across the Central Valley are getting ready for the 9th Annual Big Band Review.
The highly anticipated event takes place this Wednesday at the Big Fresno Fair, and right now it's crunch time for all the competitors.
"These kids aren't just focused on the competitive side of it," said Hoover High School Band Director Stella Perez. "They're doing everything else that makes it so successful."
The Hoover High band has been preparing for weeks.
"We practice one hour every day and Wednesday we practice about 4 hours," said Junior Mateo Xiong. "I'd say about 9 hours a week."
The 9th Annual Big Band Review will take place opening day of the Big Fresno Fair.
Junior high and high school marching bands from across the state will compete for $15,000 worth of prizes, but for Hoover High's band members they say it's about so much more than the competition.
"It's all about the bonding and friendship of the band," said Xiong.
"It's given me a passion I can pursue in high school," said Senior Connor Rivera. "That's when I became passionate about playing the trumpet."
"It really is a family atmosphere," continued Perez, "because you're together 24/7 all day long with rehearsals and clubs and practicing."
Their goal is to finish strong as a team and stay focused individually. The competition takes place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
