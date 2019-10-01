big fresno fair

Hoover High School band prepares for Big Band Review

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of band students across the Central Valley are getting ready for the 9th Annual Big Band Review.

The highly anticipated event takes place this Wednesday at the Big Fresno Fair, and right now it's crunch time for all the competitors.

"These kids aren't just focused on the competitive side of it," said Hoover High School Band Director Stella Perez. "They're doing everything else that makes it so successful."

The Hoover High band has been preparing for weeks.

"We practice one hour every day and Wednesday we practice about 4 hours," said Junior Mateo Xiong. "I'd say about 9 hours a week."

The 9th Annual Big Band Review will take place opening day of the Big Fresno Fair.

Junior high and high school marching bands from across the state will compete for $15,000 worth of prizes, but for Hoover High's band members they say it's about so much more than the competition.

"It's all about the bonding and friendship of the band," said Xiong.

"It's given me a passion I can pursue in high school," said Senior Connor Rivera. "That's when I became passionate about playing the trumpet."

"It really is a family atmosphere," continued Perez, "because you're together 24/7 all day long with rehearsals and clubs and practicing."

Their goal is to finish strong as a team and stay focused individually. The competition takes place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more stories about the Big Fresno Fair click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnohigh schoolbig fresno faireventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIG FRESNO FAIR
Big Fresno Fair 2019 Information
Fill the Need
Big Fresno Fair unveils giant statue in honor of Police Chief Jerry Dyer
Sophomore and her goat prepare for Big Fresno Fair
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
Bernie Sanders to make campaign stop in Fresno
Former NFL player calls Fair Pay to Play Act big win for college athletes
Millions worth of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern Co.
68-year-old man killed in Reedley house fire
Show More
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
More TOP STORIES News