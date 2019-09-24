Big Fresno Fair Preview: Big times are almost back in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big times are almost back in the Valley.The Big Fresno Fair kicks off next week and setup is underway."We have some new things going on with our new Sierra to the Sea exhibit. We are going to showcase the flow of water from the Sierra's to the sea, talking about water conservation," said Lauri King with the Big Fresno Fair.The interactive exhibit is in Kids' Town. You'll get to see some of the wildlife found along the way from the Sierras to the sea.Giant sand sculptures are being made to keep with the theme.Mutton bustin' is also back for fairgoers."The toughest eight seconds on wool is back at the Big Fresno Fair," King said.The popular attraction had been gone for a few years, but community members wanted it back, and fair officials listened."We are excited to have it come back and give that opportunity to kids to come out and do something they normally wouldn't get to do anywhere else," King said.Kids between the ages of four and seven years old and 60 pounds or less can take that wild ride.Fairgoers looking for a place to escape the sun can hang out in the Iron Mountain, where trash was turned into treasures.King said she loves seeing people come back year after year."We are your community's fair. So every person watching this we are your fair. We represent you. We represent what makes Fresno County so unique, so diverse and so special," she said.Discounted tickets can still be bought at Save Mart or Food Maxx. Those looking for a season pass, can purchase them discounted at any O-Reilly store.