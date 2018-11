If you're into cars - or just looking for something to do during the weekend - the Central California Auto Show kicks off in Downtown Fresno, at the Convention Center.The show starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and goes through Sunday. Admission is completely free.Attendees can not only view the vehicles, but test-drive them!A track will be blocked off around downtown. Ford, Chevy, Toyota and Chrysler will all have vehicles to test-drive.