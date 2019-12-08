pearl harbor

Ceremonies held across Valley for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many throughout the Valley paid tribute to the courageous men and women who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The VA Central California Health Care System, along with the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, hosted a somber ceremony to honor the more than 3,400 Americans killed in the attack 78 years ago.

Dozens gathered outside of Fresno's Pearl Harbor monument. The program concluded with a commemorative laying of the wreath.

The Visalia Veterans Committee also held a remembrance ceremony. Despite the rain, dozens gathered around the "Greatest Generation" World War II mural on South Mooney Boulevard.

The ceremony began with a cannon fired off, followed by prayer and the raising of the American Flag, as well as the State and Prisoner of War-Missing in Action flag.
