Clovis kids give some Fresno neighborhoods extreme makeover

More than 400 kids from Mormon churches in north Clovis volunteered to change the outlook in this neighborhood, starting with these two houses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It takes a village to scrape away the old and paint a new picture in south Fresno, but some were up for the task.

"These houses are being painted for residents who own their homes but are no longer able to paint them whether they can't afford it, because of health reasons and health care costs, or they're physically unable, they're disabled," said HandsOn Central California Elba Scherer.

Even with all hands on deck, progress seemed slow, but every brush stroke.

"When we came here, it was dirty and we had to scrape off all the paint and then we had to paint it back, so it's a lot of work. I got a lot of paint on my hands everywhere. It's a lot of fun, though. We're all working together having a lot of fun," said volunteer Caleb Ball.

Volunteers also cleaned up alleys and worked on school beautification projects.

They are hoping to inspire neighbors to take on their own home improvement projects, but for one day at least, the reward is seeing these 90-year-old homes starting to look brand new.

"Yeah, it looks great. It's all smooth. It's all even. It looks great," said Ball.
