Community comes together to honor shooting victim by donating blood

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been more than two years since accused gunman Kori Muhammad went on a killing spree in Fresno taking the lives of four people.Thursday community members gathered to remember one of the victims by helping to save lives.Squeezing and holding on.That's what Carl Williams family is doing with his legacy."The most important thing for his family and his friends is that he is remembered not for how he passed. But what he left behind when he passed," said William's sister Crystal Shirkey.This was the third annual Carl Williams blood drive taking place at the Central California Blood Center in northwest Fresno.Williams was working as a security guard when he was gunned down at a Motel 6 in central Fresno in 2017.His family says he was a kind, selfless person -- who routinely donated blood."He was there for you. If you met Carl, you wanted him to be your best friend. He was going to be there. You got a flat tire? I got you, where you at? If you need to borrow a couple bucks, I got you, don't worry," said Shirkey.The blood drive was followed by a raffle.But everyone who participated got a special treat Krispy Kreme Donuts and a free T-shirt.The blood center says this event was a huge boost for them."We do see a slump in donors -- we call it the summer slump. So this is a perfectly timed blood drive and memorial for Carl. They get about 100 people to come through with all the donations they get. They get the word out. It really helps us refill our shelves when times get tough," said donor engagement supervisor, Tatiana Partain.A life-saving event honoring a young man on what would have been his 28th birthday."It would really make him happy by people coming out and doing this," said Shirkey.