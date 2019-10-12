community

Community garden at Chukchansi Park helps teach local students about ag

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The home of the Fresno Grizzlies will soon be a learning lab for local high school students. Friday, the team unveiled their community garden at Chukchansi Park.

The garden is located behind the center-field fence and will allow students to learn about urban agriculture. Fresno Unified high school students will learn how food is grown from seed to crop, making fresh food from vegetables grown in the garden.

District superintendent Bob Nelson pointed out the importance of the project and the connection to Valley families.

"For many of our students, ag is a major source of family income for our 74,000 students in Fresno Unified. What better way to teach the importance of Valley ag than to start right here in the middle of our city," Nelson said.

Students will maintain the garden and get invaluable first-hand experience while learning about automated drip control irrigation and how it helps save water and increase yields.

The garden was presented by Gar Tootelian, Inc.
