FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Derek Carr was back in Madera County Saturday, where he, once again, was giving back to the Central Valley.The former Bulldog held a meet-and-greet at Valley Children's Hospital.Carr went around and met some of the patients who are currently receiving care.Of course, Carr has a deep connection to the hospital given the history of his firstborn Dallas who was treated there.Later in the evening, Carr hosted another edition of the "Inside the Huddle" with all proceeds going to the hospital.His dad Rodger Carr filled in alongside Derek to help breakdown film.