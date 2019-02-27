Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce is looking for 2019 'Mother of the Year'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Do you know an incredible mother living in our community?
You have the opportunity to honor her thanks to the Fresno County Women's Chamber of Commerce!
The chamber is looking for the "2019 Mother of the Year," and it needs your help!
It is looking for someone who is active in service for the public good, embodies positive traits such as courage, cheerfulness, affection, and kindness, and has a sense of responsibility in civic affairs.
You can submit your nomination electronically here.
A committee will choose the winner who will be honored at a luncheon on May 10.
