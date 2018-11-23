CHARITY

Festival of Trees aims to help survivors of human trafficking

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several Christmas trees decked up with eye-catching decorations have been put on display at River Park in northeast Fresno as part of Made for Them's Festival of Trees.

"We are so excited," said Andrea Shabaglian, founder of nonprofit Made for Them. "It is going to be here for 17 days. All 15 of our trees have been lavishly gifted and decorated."

The nonprofit's mission is to spread awareness about human trafficking and empower and support victims. Shabaglian said human trafficking is prevalent in Fresno.

"It happens through sex trafficking, labor trafficking, domestic servitude, it really is infiltrated in our community," said Shabaglian.

Every tree will aid in their mission. They will all be raffled off. $5 gets you a ticket. Every cent will go towards providing paid work experience for survivors.

"In addition to the work experience there might be counseling, therapeutic art experience, and other life skills that we will be incorporating within that work program," said Shabaglian.

Each tree is decorated by a different business. From Disney to Candyland each tree has its own theme. Some are even sporting handmade ornaments. Gifts are also included.

"It is more than trees and gifts," she said. "That is fabulous, but it is about having a powerful message to survivors of human trafficking and to say we are a community who cares."

The trees will be auctioned off on the 9th of December at a reception.
