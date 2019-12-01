community

Festival of Trees fundraiser helps victims of human trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're wanting to give back this holiday season, there's a fun and festive way at River Park.

The Festival of Trees at River Park is a raffle fundraiser to win a fully decorated tree. All proceeds benefit Made for Them, an organization combating human trafficking in the Valley.

The goal is to build a new facility in downtown Fresno to help survivors of trafficking, including children.

Each tree, and the gift cards hung on it, are valued at more than a thousand dollars. But a raffle ticket will only cost you five dollars.

You can purchase tickets until December 16th.
