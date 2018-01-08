NEW YEAR'S EVE

Find your way home safely after ringing in the New Year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We here at ABC30 would like to wish you and yours a Happy New Year! If you have celebrated a little too much tonight, please start the new year off right and use one of the services below to find a safe ride home.

A-1 Taxi Service (Fresno)
(559) 512-0612
California Cab Co (Fresno)
(559) 222-2223

Fresno City Taxi (Fresno)
(559) 394-4172

Script Taxi (Fresno)
(559) 444-0101

Yellow Cab of Merced
(209) 723-0000
Merced Taxi
(209) 947-8294

Martinez Taxi
(209) 826-8111

Taxi Steve (Visalia)
(559) 936-5969

ABC Taxi Service (Visalia)
(559) 734-4222

Kings Cab (Hanford/Lemoore)
(559) 924-1515
Lyft
Download the Lyft app:
App Store (iPhone)
Google Play Store (Android)

Uber
Download the Uber app:
App Store (iPhone)
Google Play Store
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnew year's eveMerced CountyTulare CountyKings CountyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Fresno man arrested for New Year's Eve gunfire
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2018
Delano twins born in two different years
Police use ShotSpotter to crackdown on New Year's Eve gunfire
More new year's eve
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News