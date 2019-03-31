community

Southwest Fresno block party builds relationship between residents and police

The sound of music filled the neighborhood as families came out for fun and food in the 18th year of Bringing Broken Neighborhoods Back to Life.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some people in southwest Fresno celebrated a milestone Saturday with a little help from police.

The idea is to use the block party to connect neighbors with each other, and with resources, including the police.

For police chief Jerry Dyer, it is one last chance to make an impact before he retires.

"You know, there's a reason why shootings were down 37% in southwest Fresno last year, and they're down a considerable amount this year as well? It's because of these events. It's because of the partnership we have with the community," he said.

"The youth in our community, they need to see a hope for the future. They need to know there is great opportunity for them and so as a community to come together and to show love and provide them with those opportunities," said Yolanda Randles with West Fresno Family Resource Center.

Vendors directed kids to some of those opportunities at the block party.

Once the music started, the big attraction was the band, dancers from different cultures, as well as free food!
