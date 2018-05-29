Fresno's Fulton Street named one of America's top main streets

From art to architecture you will find a little something different along Fresno's Fulton Street.The longtime pedestrian mall re-opened to vehicular traffic last October. On Monday the street was recognized in America's main street contest."As an organization, we feel awesome to be in this running because it really is prime time for Fulton Street and Fulton District with the reopening of Fulton street six or seven months ago," said Chilingerian.The goal of the national contest is to help promote the importance and strong economic benefits of main streets and the small businesses that help them thriveFulton Street was named one of 10 semifinalists on Monday.There are currently 18 vacant storefronts on Fulton.Many have sat empty for years and are in need of renovation to be brought up to code.Officials hope this type of national attention will catch the eye of potential business owners."We're already seeing some businesses come in and open but something like this would bring even more foot traffic, even more potential businesses, more facade improvements. So I think this national attention is really exciting for us," said Jenna Chilingerian.The winning main street will receive $25,000 in cash and prizes to help revitalize their street."We're always looking for opportunities and resources for more facade improvements, tenant improvements -- like inside their businesses -- wayfinding signage, events, [sic] special events. So those are kinda the things we're looking at right now," said Chilingerian.The winner will be announced June 4.