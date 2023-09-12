Controversy over needle exchange program moving to Fulton Street

Both city and county officials are speaking out after Fresno County recently approved a Free Medical Clinic and Needle Exchange program.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Both city and county officials are speaking out after Fresno County recently approved a Free Medical Clinic and Needle Exchange program.

But the plan is controversial, with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and councilmembers Miguel Arias and Garry Bredefeld speaking out against it.

Part of the controversy of the harm reduction pilot program is its location at the county public health office on Fulton Street in the heart of downtown Fresno.

For over 20 years, the San Joaquin Valley Free Medical Clinic & Needle Exchange has operated in a cul-de-sac on Hedges Avenue near Roeding Park.

Beyond giving clean needles to stop the spread of disease, doctors and nurses also care for drug users' wounds.

Fresno County has approved a pilot project to bring this program off the streets and into a county health department office on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno.

President of the program, doctor Marc Lasher, says their RV makes it difficult to provide treatment.

"It's quite extreme heat that we have to do this in, in the summer and in the winter, the fog and the cold makes it difficult to be comfortable to be with patients," said Marc Lasher, President of San Joaquin Valley Free Medical Clinic & Needle Exchange.

The CDC says decades of research show these programs are safe, effective, and cost-saving and do not increase illegal drug use or crime.

"That is one less needle that a child can get stuck by an adult, so that is, again, removing a public health hazard by being able to provide these materials," said Joe Prado, Assistant Director of Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says for him, it's not about the program itself but the location.

"It was wrong because they did not consider the impact that this would have on our businesses. It was wrong because they didn't understand the impact that it would have on our school district," said City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Both Mayor Dyer and Councilmember Miguel Arias say they believe it reverses the work they've done trying to revitalize downtown.

"We just had a restaurant pull out of relocating in the old Take 3 shop as a result of this announcement," said Fresno city council member Miguel Arias.

During the pilot program, the clinic and needle exchange will operate indoors for the next two years on Saturdays from 1 to 3 in the afternoon.

"Do we want hundreds of these individuals lined up on a Saturday on Fulton Mall while we're in the midst of a festival?" asks Dyer.

David Luchini, Director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health, says they will have security at the facility to mitigate any threat to the public.

"All persons served will be able to wait inside the building instead of waiting in lines outdoors," said Lunhini.

Lasher says he believes the time for the location change is now.

"This is a community problem, this is a public health problem, and it needs to be dealt with in a public health manner, not in an alleyway," said Lasher.

