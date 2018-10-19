FILM FESTIVAL

Hola Film Festival 2018 kicks-off at Maya Cinemas

FRESNO, Calif. --
Some of Mexico's best films are coming to Fresno.

That's because Maya Cinemas is hosting the Hola Film Festival 2018.

The festival will offer a collection of the award-winning best Mexican films of the year.

It starts October 19 and runs through October 25.



If you are interested in going, tickets are $6 per show, and Festival Pass is just $24. Tickets are available at mayacinemas.com as well as fandango.com. You can also purchase your ticket at the Maya Cinemas box office.

Here is a list of the films that will be shown at Maya during the festivals week-long run.

October 19

10:00am - La Gran Promesa

1:00pm - Oso Polar

2:45pm - Vuelven

4:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas

9:30pm - Los Adioses

7:00pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta

October 20

10:00am - Camino A Marte

12:15pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta

2:30pm - Eres Mi Pasion

5:00pm - Oso Polar

7:00pm - Vuelven

9:30pm - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto

October 21

10:00am - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto

12:15pm - Eres Mi Pasion

3:00pm - La Gran Promesa

5:30pm - Camino A Marte

7:35pm - Los Adioses

9:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas

October 22

10:00am - La Gran Promesa

1:00pm - Oso Polar

2:45pm - Vuelven

4:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas

9:30pm - Los Adioses

7:00pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta

October 23

10:00am - Camino A Marte

12:15pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta

2:30pm - Eres Mi Pasion

5:00pm - Oso Polar

7:00pm - Vuelven

9:30pm - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto

October 24

10:00am - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto

12:15pm - Eres Mi Pasion

3:00pm - La Gran Promesa

5:30pm - Camino A Marte

7:35pm - Los Adioses

9:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas

October 25

10:00am - Camino A Marte

12:15pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta

2:30pm - Eres Mi Pasion

5:00pm - Oso Polar

7:00pm - Vuelven

9:30pm - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto
