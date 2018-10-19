Hola Film Festival 2018 kicks-off at Maya Cinemas

FRESNO, Calif. --Some of Mexico's best films are coming to Fresno.
That's because Maya Cinemas is hosting the Hola Film Festival 2018.
The festival will offer a collection of the award-winning best Mexican films of the year.
It starts October 19 and runs through October 25.
If you are interested in going, tickets are $6 per show, and Festival Pass is just $24. Tickets are available at mayacinemas.com as well as fandango.com. You can also purchase your ticket at the Maya Cinemas box office.
Here is a list of the films that will be shown at Maya during the festivals week-long run.
October 19
10:00am - La Gran Promesa
1:00pm - Oso Polar
2:45pm - Vuelven
4:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas
9:30pm - Los Adioses
7:00pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta
October 20
10:00am - Camino A Marte
12:15pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta
2:30pm - Eres Mi Pasion
5:00pm - Oso Polar
7:00pm - Vuelven
9:30pm - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto
October 21
10:00am - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto
12:15pm - Eres Mi Pasion
3:00pm - La Gran Promesa
5:30pm - Camino A Marte
7:35pm - Los Adioses
9:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas
October 22
10:00am - La Gran Promesa
1:00pm - Oso Polar
2:45pm - Vuelven
4:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas
9:30pm - Los Adioses
7:00pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta
October 23
10:00am - Camino A Marte
12:15pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta
2:30pm - Eres Mi Pasion
5:00pm - Oso Polar
7:00pm - Vuelven
9:30pm - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto
October 24
10:00am - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto
12:15pm - Eres Mi Pasion
3:00pm - La Gran Promesa
5:30pm - Camino A Marte
7:35pm - Los Adioses
9:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas
October 25
10:00am - Camino A Marte
12:15pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta
2:30pm - Eres Mi Pasion
5:00pm - Oso Polar
7:00pm - Vuelven
9:30pm - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto