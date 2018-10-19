Hola Film Festival 2018 kicks-off at Maya Cinemas

Some of Mexico's best films are coming to Fresno.That's because Maya Cinemas is hosting the Hola Film Festival 2018.The festival will offer a collection of the award-winning best Mexican films of the year.It starts October 19 and runs through October 25.If you are interested in going, tickets are $6 per show, and Festival Pass is just $24. Tickets are available at mayacinemas.com as well as fandango.com. You can also purchase your ticket at the Maya Cinemas box office.Here is a list of the films that will be shown at Maya during the festivals week-long run.October 1910:00am - La Gran Promesa1:00pm - Oso Polar2:45pm - Vuelven4:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas9:30pm - Los Adioses7:00pm - Me Gusta Pero Me AsustaOctober 2010:00am - Camino A Marte12:15pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta2:30pm - Eres Mi Pasion5:00pm - Oso Polar7:00pm - Vuelven9:30pm - Como Matar A Un Esposo MuertoOctober 2110:00am - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto12:15pm - Eres Mi Pasion3:00pm - La Gran Promesa5:30pm - Camino A Marte7:35pm - Los Adioses9:30pm - Sacudete Las PenasOctober 2210:00am - La Gran Promesa1:00pm - Oso Polar2:45pm - Vuelven4:30pm - Sacudete Las Penas9:30pm - Los Adioses7:00pm - Me Gusta Pero Me AsustaOctober 2310:00am - Camino A Marte12:15pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta2:30pm - Eres Mi Pasion5:00pm - Oso Polar7:00pm - Vuelven9:30pm - Como Matar A Un Esposo MuertoOctober 2410:00am - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto12:15pm - Eres Mi Pasion3:00pm - La Gran Promesa5:30pm - Camino A Marte7:35pm - Los Adioses9:30pm - Sacudete Las PenasOctober 2510:00am - Camino A Marte12:15pm - Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta2:30pm - Eres Mi Pasion5:00pm - Oso Polar7:00pm - Vuelven9:30pm - Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto