Hundreds of Valley union members celebrate Labor Day at Fresno Fairgrounds

Hundreds of people came together, on Monday morning, to celebrate Labor Day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of people came together, on Monday morning, to celebrate Labor Day.

Over 700 union workers along with their families, city, county, and political leaders spent their morning eating breakfast and enjoying music at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Serving up breakfast were the Fresno Police Officers and Fresno Firefighters Associations.

Santos Garcia, with the Central Labor Council, said Labor Day is all about the workers.

"We are celebrating the workers of America. The people who serve our food, who pick our food, who construct the High-Speed Rail, the ones that are teaching our kids in schools and the ones that are electricians working for PG&E."



He added the council represents thousands of workers from several unions in the Valley.

Manuel Bonilla, who is the president of the Fresno Teachers Association, showed up to the event. He mentioned that being a part of a union is important.

"It gives you a voice in the decision making that happens throughout an organization," he said. "For me as a teacher I absolutely know the value of having a voice in the classroom, absolutely treasure that and without being organized, we do not have a voice."

Garcia noted that there are unions in every industry in America and encourages people to join.

"Our job is to take care of the members, the union members. We advocate for them, and that's our job, that's what we do," Garcia explained.

He added unions help to negotiate better working conditions and pay, which was a hot topic at the event.

Dillion Savory with the council went up on stage and said, "It's not fair that federal workers are not going to get a raise at the first of the year because we just gave a bunch of tax breaks to the billionaires."

RELATED: Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees, citing budget

Hundreds agreed with him and showed their support.
