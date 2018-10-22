Kaweah Delta opens cardiology clinic in Visalia

KAWEAH DELTA MEDICAL CENTER

Officials at the South Valley's largest hospital say Tulare County patients have a new option for heart care.

The Kaweah Delta Sequoia Cardiology Clinic recently opened on Akers Street in Visalia (820 South Akers Street, Suite 130).

The hospital has partnered with cardiologists from Sequoia Cardiology Medical Group to provide much-needed heart services inside the 13,000 square-foot facility.

The clinic offers general and interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and nuclear medicine (to diagnose heart disease early).

Patients with high blood pressure and cholesterol, coronary artery disease, and congestive heart failure can also have their conditions evaluated and managed at the site.

Officials say the clinic will reduce local wait times for these specialty services and let cardiologists focus on patients by working at a facility owned and operated by Kaweah Delta.
