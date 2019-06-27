Latino Life: Lowriders Center Stage In Downtown Fresno

Low and slow was the name of the game at Chukchansi Park.
Fresno Grizzlies fans were treated to lowriders, music, and fun on June 15, 2019.
The War cover band Cisco Kid performed at Chukchansi Park and attendees were treated to some tricked out cars on display.
The event was all part of the Fresno Grizzlies promotion that embraced this part of Latino culture.
The Grizzlies played as the Fresno Lowriders in purple and white.
If you missed it, not to worry, the promotion will continue the last weekend of July and you can check out some more ranflas!
Get more info here https://www.milb.com/fresno
