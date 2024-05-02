Savannah Bananas set to make return to Fresno this weekend

The Savannah Bananas are back in Fresno, not for one sold-out show, but three.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Savannah Bananas are back in Fresno, not for one sold-out show, but three.

The team will perform at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno from Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5. This is part of the team's 2024 World Tour, which was announced last October.

The Bananas' return comes after it made its debut in Fresno in front of a sold-out crowd at Chukchansi Park in July.

Action News Anchors Vanessa Vasconcelos and Stephen Hicks were joined by Robert Anthony Cruz from the Savannah Bananas and Dalton Ponce from the Party Animals to talk about the recent tour and what fans can expect.

Tickets for all three days are sold out, but you can watch from the comfort of your own home on the Savannah Bananas' YouTube page.