Savannah Bananas split their time between work and play while in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before the Savannah Bananas took over Chukchaski Park Friday night, the team spent some of their time helping the community.

A dozen members of the Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County received a sweet surprise Friday, tickets to the sold out Savannah Bananas game.

Organizers shared photos and videos with Action News as the kids received the surprise from Dunkin' Donuts.

The children were also treated to donuts, along with merchandise from The Savannah Bananas and Dunkin'.

Some of the team headed up to Madera to visit patients at Valley Children's Hospital.

The players 'busted a move' in the lobby and a spent time with kids in their hospital rooms.

They even brought a few gifts like George the Giraffe Plushies.

Play Banana Ball!

The Bananas delivered bunches of fun and some history for their first of three games in Fresno.

Former Oklahoma Sooner Jocelyn Alo earned the first hit by a female in banana-ball history. Alo is the record holder for the most home runs in a career in the NCAA.

The Bananas will be looking for revenge after the Party Animals won 5-1. This win for the Animals marked the first time the team has won in the state of California.

If Saturday's game is rained out, the Bananas are expected to play a double-header on Sunday.

Tickets for all three days are sold out, but you can watch from the comfort of your own home on the Savannah Bananas' YouTube page.