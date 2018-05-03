U.S. & WORLD

National Day of Prayer

Thursday is National Day of Prayer. The annual observance invites people of all faiths to pray for our nation. (KFSN)

It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

The National Day of Prayer is part of our country's heritage. The first call to prayer was in 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation.
