Community & Events

North Carolina 3-year-old uses lemonade stand profits to buy diapers for mothers in need

DURHAM, N.C. -- It's been an overwhelming couple of weeks for 3-year-old Ava Lewis and her mother Maggie.

The Durham mother and daughter have had their hands full selling lemonade after their story first aired on ABC7 Chicago sister station, WTVD.

Ava's lemonade stand in Durham, N.C. was positioned in front of her mother's hair salon, The Lather Lounge, when people began buying gallons of lemonade, instead of cups.



"I said I was going to retire at 40," Maggie said. "I guess Ava is going to have me retire sooner than that. People have been popping up even when we close."



Ava's business hours are now listed on her Facebook page.

"It's been unbelievable," Maggie said. "Since God is in it, it's no limit!"

The Lewis family sold enough lemonade to reach Ava's goal to buy baby supplies for children in need.
Monday morning, the pair dropped off several boxes of baby wipes and a box of diapers to the Good Samaritan Inn, operated by the Durham Rescue Mission.

The Inn prides itself in being a transition facility for women facing life's toughest challenges.

According to the mission's website, the inn houses an average of 130 women and children each night.



"It just means the world to us to see a young person...that is thinking of others," said inn director Gail Mills. "And is selling her lemonade to have the funds to buy the diapers and the wipes -- it just makes my day. Such a heartwarming experience to meet little Ava and to see how her mother is teaching her at such a young age to care for others and to share her blessing with people who are having a hard time."

Lewis said Ava is often recognized when the two are out in public in and around Durham.

The toddler's new nickname?

"The lemonade baby," Maggie said. "You really can't top it unless I come out with some peaches," Maggie laughed. "Peach lemonade, raspberry lemonade, different kinds."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth carolinababiescool kidsabc11 togetherlemonadeu.s. & worldgood newscommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Fresno County
1 teen, 1 man injured in double shooting in Merced, police say
Woman stabbed outside northwest Fresno apartment complex
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
Show More
Valley health officials issue new warning over vaping after spike in respiratory illnesses
CHP: 6-year-old injured in Kings Co. ATV crash has passed away
3 displaced following 2-alarm house fire in downtown Fresno
Deputies searching for men caught on camera using stolen credit card
Medical board accuse Tulare doctor of opioid overprescription
More TOP STORIES News