FULTON STREET

New nightlife option coming to Fulton Street

Construction will bring outdoor patio and larger bar to Los Panchos. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Downtown Fresno's Fulton Street is on the verge of welcoming its first outdoor patio.

Construction began today at Los Panchos.

Owners of the longtime Mexican restaurant say they've been excited to begin work on this project since the Fulton Street renovation began last fall.

When construction is complete, the restaurant will have a bigger bar that will add to the nightlife options in the area.

"You work so hard, we waited so long during construction, to see this happening its amazing," said owner Ana Lilia Dealba.

It's expected to take several months for construction to be complete.

The bigger bar will eventually lead to extended hours for the restaurant, and the need to hire more people.
