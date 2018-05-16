Crews have started construction on the new All Wheels Skate Park in South Merced.Members of Building Healthy Communities (BHC), along with city and county officials attended a groundbreaking for the project on Wednesday in McNamara Park. "This park is in South Merced. The park is a little disinvested in, so BHC is in those disinvested communities," BHC Hub Manager Sol Rivas said.Rivas said the park was designed entirely by youth community members. They modeled their ideal skate park out of modeling clay during a series of meetings.From scooters to bikes, all forms of wheels are welcome. Jack Bowen, 6, says he can't wait to come and learn new skills. "I like riding my bike. I like swimming. Maybe someday I can bring my friends here," Bowen said.His mom, Lauren, said it's nice to see some more projects for kids in the community."I feel like there aren't enough good parks. We've only lived here since last summer, and I feel like there needs to be more parks," Bowen said.The skate park will also be wheelchair accessible."I think it's going to be a more safe place for kids to live because we'll have more families. I think it's going to be great for everyone," City of Merced Parks and Recreation's Joey Chavez said.The California Endowment and the Disney Foundation are funding the $300,000 park.The All Wheels Skate Park is expected to open by July.