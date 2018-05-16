MERCED

New skate park under construction in the North Valley will be accessible to users of all wheels

EMBED </>More Videos

A new park is under construction for skaters in Merced. The All Wheels Skate Park is set to open south of the city this summer. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews have started construction on the new All Wheels Skate Park in South Merced.

Members of Building Healthy Communities (BHC), along with city and county officials attended a groundbreaking for the project on Wednesday in McNamara Park. "This park is in South Merced. The park is a little disinvested in, so BHC is in those disinvested communities," BHC Hub Manager Sol Rivas said.

Rivas said the park was designed entirely by youth community members. They modeled their ideal skate park out of modeling clay during a series of meetings.

From scooters to bikes, all forms of wheels are welcome. Jack Bowen, 6, says he can't wait to come and learn new skills. "I like riding my bike. I like swimming. Maybe someday I can bring my friends here," Bowen said.

His mom, Lauren, said it's nice to see some more projects for kids in the community.

"I feel like there aren't enough good parks. We've only lived here since last summer, and I feel like there needs to be more parks," Bowen said.

The skate park will also be wheelchair accessible.

"I think it's going to be a more safe place for kids to live because we'll have more families. I think it's going to be great for everyone," City of Merced Parks and Recreation's Joey Chavez said.

The California Endowment and the Disney Foundation are funding the $300,000 park.

The All Wheels Skate Park is expected to open by July.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmercedparkskateboardingMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Two arrested for Merced drug and gun bust
19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
More merced
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News