Sheep clearing weeds at Merced wastewater treatment plant field

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of sheep are grazing their way through a big project in the North Valley.

The City of Merced is counting on 900 sheep to clear weeds at the wastewater treatment plant instead of using pesticides.

This is the third year the City has brought in sheep to snack their way through the weeds.

Action News photojournalist Alex Ruiz shows us how the work these animals are doing will help provide future feed for others.