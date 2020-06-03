non-profit

Non-profit and churches use technology during pandemic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With food boxes stacked and masks on, volunteers with Every Neighborhood Partnership started off Friday morning distributing food to those in need in Southeast Fresno.

"We've all had to shift what we're doing because the need is food and access and to have the funds to do the projects we weren't planning on is vital," said Andrew Feil, Every Neighborhood Partnership associate director.

The Fresno non-profit connects churches and community organizations like Fresno State with service opportunities at elementary schools and neighborhoods.

Many churches and non-profits are finding themselves in need of financial support during this pandemic.

Fresno-based software company Aplos is stepping in to help those who've needed to turn online.

"Being able to collect money remotely. So we have online donation forms that they can attach to their website, same with online donation widgets. We've also released a text to give options so people can now get a phone number so send that out to a donor database," said Alex Acree with Aplos.

Aplos is offering up to 100 organizations a discount on software for three months to help during this time.

Employees with the Fresno company are working remotely from home and say the business continues to grow.

The software is used by organizations in 200 countries.

As for Every Neighborhood Partnership, they say raising funds is critical to their organization.

"We're not doing a big fundraiser, we're not doing a big event so we need a place for folks to give. So Aplos has been that place where you literally click on a button, enter your information," Feil said.

Going high tech to keep non-profits going, so they can keep serving the community.

Every Neighborhood Partnership says they'll continue to have more donation sites throughout the summer. If you are interested volunteering, click here.

https://servefresno.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnocoronaviruschurchtechnologypandemicnonprofitnon profitcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NON-PROFIT
South Valley business helping local non-profit stay afloat during pandemic
Break the Barriers to open June 1 with safety modifications
6 struggling Asian farmers in Valley get financial assistance
Houston families surprised with $500 Walmart gift cards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds gather for peaceful protests in the North Valley
Central California coronavirus cases
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
Attorney of man convicted for Christmas Eve murder asking for death penalty to be dropped
Valley law enforcement assist around California with recent protests
South Valley man accused of killing two women charged with two counts of murder
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Madera County, CHP says
Show More
No help? Dozens hit brick walls on path to California unemployment assistance
3 wanted for robbing 7-Eleven store using rock in northeast Fresno
Local gun store seeing more first-time buyers
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
Recent shootings in San Joaquin leaving community on edge and hoping for change
More TOP STORIES News