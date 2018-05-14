YOSEMITE

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad open for the 2018 season

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) --
The Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad is now open for the 2018 season.

The four-mile excursion starts at Yosemite's south gate on Highway 41.

Guests can travel along the historic Sugar Pine Railroad where lumberjacks chopped down mighty trees, and flumes carried the lumber from the forest to the town of Madera.

Steam trains worked this line from the 1870's to 1931.

The conductor will share the history of the line, the trees, and more.

Rail tours run through October but could go longer depending on the weather.

Passengers can choose from three different excursions:
  • A ride on a Jenny Railcar, which is a small car that runs on the rails. A 30-minute ride costs $19 for adults and $9.50 for children 3-12 years old.

  • A ride on the Logger Steam Train. An hour-long trip costs $24 for adults and $12 for children 3-12 years old.

  • The Moonlight Special on Saturday evenings that includes a train ride, barbecue dinner and entertainment. The three-hour long trip costs $58 for adults and $29 for children 3-12 years old.


The trips on the trains (but not the Jenny Railcar) are wheelchair accessible. Children under 3 & friendly pets are free.

LINK: Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad website
