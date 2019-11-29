South Valley church hosting free 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley church is looking for people to come out and join their free 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Parlier High.Centro Cristiano Familiar is hosting the event that goes until 7 p.m. Friday.It says it will be giving away free food to attendees and raffling off prizes that include electronics, toys and more stuff from Amazon.Those who are interested in registering for the event have until 2 p.m. to do so.