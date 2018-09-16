Special event held in Madera to honor victims of 9/11 attacks

The American Legion Riders Chapter 11 held its annual Patriot Day Car, Truck and Bike Show this morning in Madera.The event honored the nearly 3,000 fallen heroes of 9/11.Organizers say this is their way of paying respects to those who died."Always want to remember not only the veterans but also those people who sacrificed their lives at the twin towers and as well the military embers who have lost their lives in the war at the gulf," said Robert Kolch.There was also a remembrance ceremony with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., which is the time the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.