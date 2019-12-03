Students hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a busy Monday at Dinuba High School as people gave blood and did a quick mouth swab to see if they are a bone marrow match for nine-year-old Camila Herrera.
Herrera was diagnosed with leukemia in October.
She has been at Valley Children's Hospital since then, going through chemotherapy, missing Thanksgiving.
Her sister Brenda Marquez said it's been difficult.
"Family means so much, and just having her not with us, kind of rips us apart," she said while wiping away tears.
Joseluis Herrera, Camila's older brother, said she is not letting leukemia get the best of her.
"When she is not on any medication, she's perfect. She's dancing. She's color; she is the same to me," he said. "She's fighting. She is a warrior. She is a champ."
Joseluis goes to Dinuba High School, and once some medical students there found out about Camila's fight. They wanted to do everything they could to help.
"If it wasn't for other people helping my little sister, my little sister wouldn't be here today," Herrera said.
Camila still needs a bone marrow transplant but first has to find a match.
Students at the school decided to host this event and are evening selling t-shirts to support the family financially.
"They are basically keeping the roof over our heads right now... so I can't, to me, thank you is not even enough for everybody, and everything they've ever done for us," Marquez explained.
Those who couldn't make it out to Monday's event can still join the marrow registry at other local events. A drive will be held on Tuesday in Hanford and Wednesday in Madera.
For more details on the events click here.
