Thousands gather in Fresno for third annual Women's March

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thousands gathered together in support of the Women's March as they took to the streets in North Fresno.

Organizers say they were happy with the turnout as they spoke about women's and humanitarian rights.

Many carried signs and wore T-shirts to spread their message.

Speakers also told stories of strength and how they overcame sexism in the workplace.

"I would just like to say, we're excited to see more and more people come out today. This is an amazing and supportive community and we could not have asked for a better turnout," said Kim Slavan.

The third annual event brought out millions of supporters in California as major marches also took place in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.
