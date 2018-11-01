Wondering what you can do with that unopened Halloween candy?Today, the Willow Dental Group in Fresno is kicking off their sixth annual Halloween Candy Buy Back.It goes through next Wednesday.Willow Dental is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Kids can bring in their unopened Halloween Candy and receive $2 per pound for up to five pounds!The candy will be sent to our U.S. military troops and first responders serving locally and overseas in an effort they're calling Operation Gratitude.