tulare county sheriff's office

Tulare Co. Deputy named Officer of the Year at Public Safety Night

By Matthew Cardenas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a special night for Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy Luis Araujo. At the Knights of Columbus 37th annual Public Safety Night on Saturday, Araujo was named Officer of the Year by the Knights.

"I'd like to thank (the Knights) for giving us this award, not just for myself but for past awards and future awards and giving us a night of appreciation for law enforcement and first responders," Araujo said.

Deputy Araujo joined the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in 2017. He works Patrol in the Visalia and Ivanhoe areas.

Sergeant Joshua Howser nominated Araujo for the award and commended him for making the best decisions, even in dangerous and stressful situations.

Lieutenant Gary Marks presented Araujo with his award and noted his leadership.

"We're very proud of him," Marks said. "In his short tenure at the Substation, he's really become a leader and a mentor to some of our newer deputies coming to the substation and that was one of the primary reasons why he was nominated."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvisaliaawardtulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Home invasion suspect, posing as sheriff's deputy, shot, killed by homeowner
Farmworker dies after being run over by tractor in Tulare County
3 men steal $4K, beer from Terra Bella store at gunpoint
300 officers take down Tulare Co. gang in massive operation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
PG&E confirms over 4,000 power outages in North Fork and Bass Lake areas
3 people shot, rushed to hospital after Orange Cove shooting
1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegoald
Friends and family remember HS students killed in Clovis car crash
Police chase throughout Fresno highways ends in arrest after nearly 2 hours
One person dead after being hit by train in Tulare County
Show More
'I shouldn't have been in there': Merced shooting suspect walks free
New cookie donor program helps Girl Scouts reach their goals
Man arrested, facing several charges for posing as ridseshare driver
NYPD officer shot in an 'attempted assassination,' commissioner says
Woman killed in northwest Fresno crash identified
More TOP STORIES News