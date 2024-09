Tulare County deputies meet Vanilla Ice while working security for concert

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- South Valley deputies were able to meet an iconic 90's singer.

On Saturday night, Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies worked security at the ''I Love the 90's'' Concert at Eagle Mountain Casino.

The deputies on duty were able to chat with Vanilla Ice and even snapped a photo together,

The agency shared an image, saying the singer also known as Robert Van Winkle is a strong supporter of law enforcement.