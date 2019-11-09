valley focus

Valley Focus: Take a Home Tour for the Holidays

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can visit exquisitely decorated homes in the central valley and help Valley Children's Hospital.

La Comida Guild is hosting its 66th Annual Home Tour December 5 and 6. With a theme of "Angels Among Us," the homes will be decked out in holiday decor and visitors can enjoy a special holiday boutique. La Comida Guild President Janet Brown and Home Tour Chair Pamela Basmajian joined Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios and discussed details on this fun holiday event. Funds raised will go to The Guilds Center for Community Health. The five million dollar endowment will help combat childhood obesity and support initiatives around asthma, diabetes, mental health and other services.

Purchase your tickets online at www.lacomidaguild.org
