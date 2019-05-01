Ways to participate in National Bike Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- May is National Bike Month and Central Valley Bike Month is kicking it off with its annual Million Mile Challenge.
The Challenge encourages people to ride their bike to work or any other event in Fresno, Madera, Merced, Tulare and Kings Counties.
The goal is to reach one million miles by the end of May collectively.
May is Bike Month activities will include: National Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 8, Fresno Cycling Club's Kirch Flat Cinco De Mayo Century and Rides, and the National Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 17, as well as many more events throughout the month of May.
To learn more about this year's Bike Month events and to log your miles, visit cvbikemonth.com.
