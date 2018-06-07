Your Weekend

The Big Bounce America

Jump right into this weekend with an event the whole family will be sure to love.The world's biggest bounce house is coming to Fresno!The "Big Bounce America" features 10,000 square feet of fun and games.There are different sessions for all age groups, including adults!It'll stick around Friday through Sunday.Ticket prices vary.Head to Woodward Park this Saturday and help raise awareness for childhood asthma at the "5K Bubble Run".It's a fun run to get the community together and show support in the fight against asthma.After your run, be sure to check out the food trucks, booths, and raffle.All proceeds go to programs and services offered by the Central California Asthma Collaborative.This next one is an ice cream party, but for adults only."Boozy Scoops" is this Saturday in Downtown Fresno.Taste cocktails mixed with Ampersand's ice cream and other alcohol-infused treats.Remember to have a sober driver.This event will be held at the Broadway Event Center.Tickets are $20 at the door.It'll be a clear and perfect night for star-gazing at Millerton Lake with the Central Valley Astronomers Incorporated.The free event is Saturday and begins at around 8:30 pm.If you miss this one, don't worry, Star Parties are happening all summer.The Merced County Fair is going on all weekend.Take the kids on carnival rides, win fun prizes, and eat a churro!New this year, for those 21 and up, "5 Star Margarita" is serving up icy margaritas and piña coladas in the grassy area at the outdoor theatre.Fair admission prices vary.