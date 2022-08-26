Your Fresno weekend: What to do in the city this Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Fresno residents! If you haven't made any plans on how to spend this weekend, we have some ideas for you.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno residents! If you haven't made any plans on how to spend this weekend, we have some ideas for you.

You can adopt your next fur-baby or step into the world of Wakanda.

Check out a ballgame while stepping into the Marvel Universe at Chukchansi Park when the Fresno Grizzlies take the field in Black Panther uniforms.

The special promotion for the team's final regular season home stand begins with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Marvel comic character - those 12 and under who dress up will receive a free ticket - a fireworks display presented by ABC30 will follow the game.

First pitch is set for 6:50 pm Friday.

This weekend might be the perfect time to adopt a fur baby.

The Valley Animal Center is once again joining forces with various local shelters and rescues to host the annual Purrassic Bark, the area's largest adoption event Saturday.

Feel free to dress up as your favorite dinosaur or Jurassic Park character for this one-stop shop adoption event at the Valley Animal Center.

Saturday's super adoption runs from 9 am to 1 pm.

Saturday will be Fresno State Night at the downtown ballpark when the Fresno Grizzlies welcome all Bulldog staff, students and alumni to the game for $5.

There will be appearances from Time Out and Victor E. Bulldog as the club pays tribute to the university.

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino kicks off its Sounds of Summer concert series Saturday night when Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners take the stage at the casino's outdoor pavilion.

The weekend's promotions wrap up with PAW Patrol Night with the Grizzlies wearing special jerseys of the Nickelodeon hit TV show.