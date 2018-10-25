Your Weekend

BOOFEST

Celebrate Halloween early at the Sierra Vista Mall for a mall-wide trick or treating event. Friday is Boofest.Yes, there is a costume contest, so dress to impress.Kids can get their face painted, check out reptiles, jump around in bounce house and more.The fun starts at 6 pm.Also in Clovis, take your little ones to the movies to watch Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween on Saturday.This is part of Sierra Vista Cinemas 16's sensory sensitive Films series.This means the auditoriums have their lights up and the sound turned down. Kids may get up, move about and express themselves.Movies start promptly at 10 am with no previews or advertisements.Tickets range from $8 to $50.Calling all pumpkin decorators in the South Valley show off your skills this Sunday at Fall Festival in Hanford.It's a free event the kids can take train and fire truck rides, play games and of course jump for hours in bounce houses.And there's a kid's costume contest and right after they'll judge the decorated pumpkins.The Great American Barbershop is kicking off Movember this Sunday with a family friendly event to raise awareness for prostate cancer.Come down to Full Circle Brewing grab a beer and get a shave or haircut.All proceeds from haircuts and shaves will go to the Movember Foundation. The Movember Foundation works with clinics and participates in health projects worldwide.There will be vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and raffles.Dog lovers this one is for you.Sunday is 'Pups and Suds' a spooktacular night in the garden.This is a dog-friendly event. Enjoy beer and yummy food from food trucks.Come dressed up with your furry friend because there is a costume contest.Tickets are $10.All proceeds benefit Fresno Humane's medical fund.