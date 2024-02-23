Community Regional's neuro ICU receives Beacon Gold Award of Excellence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Regional Medical Center is celebrating a prestigious award.

The hospital's neuroscience intensive care unit just received the Beacon Gold Award of Excellence by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

"You have met the mark," said Connie Barden. "You've hit the bullseye in how we measure excellence in acute and critical care."

In a congratulatory video, AACN's chief nursing officer recognized the unit -- which cares for patients with all types of nervous system conditions.

"We are one of seven neuro ICU units in the nation that have this status currently, " said unit manager Jennifer Guire. "I'm super proud of my team because we do provide that great excellent care, we have great teamwork, and we are just a well-rounded unit."

The award is given to units that have successful patient outcomes, a positive work environment, strong collaboration with other units and strong nursing practices.

"We have interdisciplinary rounds," explained Guire. "So the providers go around and talk about each patient with nursing, with pharmacy and the providers to make sure that every patient is cared for in the best way possible."

According to employees, success at the bedside begins with how the team shows up to work.

Clinical supervisor Alyssa Patton considers CRMC's neuro ICU as a family.

"When we see people and patients and family members, we have to remember that those people are having one of the worst days of their entire life," Patton said. "So for us to be positive and have a good day -- that just helps those families reassure that we're giving them the best care that we can."

They want families to expect a team that will put the patient first while in neuro ICU.

Th unit is grateful to have now received recognition for their dedication and compassion.

"We know the grit and the hard work and the determination that this journey has taken, and we are so very proud of you," Barden said in the video message.

This is the second recent distinction for Community Regional's neurological services. In October 2023, the hospital was recognized by American Heart Association and American Stroke Association as an Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

