Cigna patients could face disruptions with Community Health System

People with Cigna health insurance who receive care at CRMC, Clovis Community and affiliated doctors could face disruptions.

People with Cigna health insurance who receive care at CRMC, Clovis Community and affiliated doctors could face disruptions.

People with Cigna health insurance who receive care at CRMC, Clovis Community and affiliated doctors could face disruptions.

People with Cigna health insurance who receive care at CRMC, Clovis Community and affiliated doctors could face disruptions.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cigna health insurers who receive care with Community Health Partners and Community Medical Centers could face disruptions.

In a letter to customers dated January 16, Cigna said it's been working hard to renew its contract with Community Medical Centers and its health partners for an agreement that keeps health care affordable.

A similar letter went out in January 2023 and many Cigna customers were forced to delay surgeries and make alternative plans until both sides finally reached an agreement some five months later.

This time, if a new contract can't be reached by January 31, local Cigna clients may need to go to Saint Agnes in Fresno or Adventist Health Centers in Selma or Reedley.

Both sides have said they are working to extend that deadline but that date has not yet been announced.

Action News reached out to Community Medical Centers for a comment.

They sent a statement late Wednesday afternoon saying:

"We have renegotiated agreements with national health plans this fiscal year without interruption and hope to do the same with Cigna. While we're still working for a solution, both parties have agreed to extend the contract deadline to allow additional time to find a workable solution. We are hopeful that Cigna will continue to work with us toward solutions that demonstrate a genuine commitment to our community."