Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he is ordering bars in multiple California counties to close due to surging COVID-19 cases.Local counties on this list include Fresno, Tulare and King Counties. All of these counties have over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.Other counties that Newsom is forcing bar closures in are Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles and San Joaquin.He called for the recommendation of bar closures in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura Counties.